“Still beefing and pained” – Fadda Dickson completely ignores Nana Ama Mcbrown on her birthday

- Advertisement -

For years, Nana Ama McBrown and Fadda Dickson enjoyed a relationship that seemed more like that of siblings than a conventional employee and boss.

Their camaraderie and mutual respect were evident, and they often shared a warm rapport both on and off-screen.

The duo’s connection extended beyond the professional realm, with their interactions resonating with a deep sense of friendship and kinship.

However, their friendship took a surprising turn when Nana Ama McBrown announced her departure from UTV, a move that signalled the end of an era marked by collaborative ventures and shared successes.

The bond that had once been celebrated and envied within the industry now appears to have been strained.

READ ALSO: Trending video two ladies fighting over a man causes stir

As Nana Ama McBrown celebrates her birthday today, observers were eagerly awaiting a heartfelt post from Fadda Dickson on his Instagram page, showcasing their continued mutual relationship.

Regrettably, the anticipated well-wishes are nowhere to be found, leading many to speculate that there might be an underlying tension between the two.

The absence of a celebratory message on this special occasion has fueled rumours of a possible rift, suggesting that Fadda Dickson may still be harbouring some unresolved feelings about Nana Ama McBrown’s departure from UTV.

What was once an enviable partnership has now become a topic of conversation due to its seemingly abrupt transformation.

READ ALSO: Woman who has been pregnant since 2022 cries and begs for help – Video