“Stonebwoy and I are not cool as we used to be” – Samini reveals

Ragga Don-dada, Samini, has revealed that he’s not as cool with Stonebwoy as they used to be some years ago.

Samini made this revelation in an interview on Joy FM, where he shed some light on the relationship between him and his protégé Stonebwoy now.

From the horse’s own mouth, although they are not at loggerheads but the mutual relationship between them is not cordial.

The “TRIGGA” hitmaker went on to add that, he’s convinced that the fracas that ensued between them some months ago is the cause of their wrecked relationship as a father and son.

It can be recalled that during their back and forth banter on the internet some time ago, Stonebwoy blasted Samini for not being there for him at a time he needed him the most.

Samini has strongly denied these claims and according to him, he has always been there for him.

He also repudiated Stonebwoy’s tag that he’s a “sell-out” godfather.

In his own words;

“He has a way of linking me on a message and I have a way of telling him to cool down, maybe don’t talk too much on radio, maybe do this, maybe do that so if I know that me and you have that rapport and I hear you on radio say that when you need me I’m not there it hurts, it makes me sick and break down like he is saying this just to keep the thing going?

Or is he saying that because now I don’t know what’s happening but it looks as if I’m part of the thing then he doesn’t look as prominent in the room anymore because I didn’t get that response?

I let that slide then the main clash itself happened and you are on stage then Wale goes to select one of my songs then you take the mic and go like if you are gonna select a song.

Those were the things that hurt because I don’t know how or where I sold out Stonebwoy. If you hadn’t done that interview Sani B and you know that I have messages that prove that I’ve been there for you.

I have done radio interviews based on what you’ve told me, I message a radio DJ and tell him to put me on I want to talk about my guy’s thing based on messages you’ve sent me to the backdoor that I beg if you don’t say anything it is not looking good.

So someone like that if you go back on air and say I’ve not been there for you thinking I don’t have a mouth to come and say anything one fine day I will sit on Joy and also get emotional I will probably spill a bit of it like I’m spilling now.”

BACKGROUND STORY

Stonebwoy angrily described Samini as a sell-out father after Shatta Wale decided to let his DJ play a Samini song to clap back at Stonebwoy during their Asaase Soundclash.

Stonebwoy went on to add that Shatta Wale had planned with Samini to disgrace him because he deemed himself as the one who should have competed against the SM boss.