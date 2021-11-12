- Advertisement -

Rumours in the media space for some time now has it that Samini and Stonebwoy have not been on talking terms over some issues.

It would be remembered that Samini in an interview on Joy FM a few days ago also made it clear that he and his son’s relationship now is not as it used to be in the past.

Last Wednesday, the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare must with some celebrities in the country to discuss issues bordering them and find ways to which both of them could work together.

After the meeting, Samini was granting an interview with the media when all of a sudden, Stonebwoy just appeared and took over the interview for a few seconds.

Stonebwoy, who was just passing behind Samini, in a friendly way, showed his face on the camera and said “thank you, thank you, thank you…the show is 24th December” – a comment which generated surprise and laughter.

In reacting to the brief interruption, Samini, who was laughing hysterically said, “this is what happens if you have a stubborn son” – this also generated louder laughter from the pressmen.

Watch the video below: