type here...
GhPage Entertainment Stonebwoy flees Ashanti Region after he was granted bail
Entertainment

Stonebwoy flees Ashanti Region after he was granted bail

By Qwame Benedict
Stonebwoy flees Ashanti Region after he was granted bail
Stonebwoy
- Advertisement -

Livingston Etse Satekla known in showbiz as Stonebwoy yesterday per report was arrested in the Ashanti Region for assaulting a driver.

The ‘Activate’ hitmaker was in the region to perform at an event before the unfortunate event happened.

Per what we gathered, Stonebwoy and his team had one of their car involved in an accident with a Sprinter driver in the region prior to his performance.

Tempers and anger went high which resulted in him and his bodyguard assaulting the driver who reported them to the police who later got the Bhim President and his bodyguards arrested.

According to a gossip bird from the region, Stonebwoy and his team after some time at the police station where granted bail and were later left to leave after meeting the bail condition.

The source revealed that Stonebwoy went ahead to perform at the event he was booked for but soon after he was done with his performance, he left the region to avoid any other troubles.

In other news, Stonebwoy has spoken about the incident and has revealed that though it didn’t go well, he loves it because it has now made him tougher.

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Sunday, January 3, 2021
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
79 %
4.5mph
20 %
Sun
83 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
84 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News