The System keeps frustrating us; we need justice- Stonebwoy speaks on Ejura Killings

- Advertisement -

Stonebwoy, the award-winning Ghanaian Dancehall artist has added his voice to the gruesome murder of Fix The Nation activist, Ibrahim Muhammed aka Kaaka, and the senseless killing of 2 more protestors by the military.

Stonebwoy who has been quiet ever since the protest started tweeted that the murder of Kaaka shouldn’t have happened at all because he was advocating not just for himself but even for the same people who killed him.

SEE ALSO: Shatta Wale has finally proven indeed he is the most confused and inconsistent artist in Ghana

He called for justice for Kaaka and question the attack on the innocent citizens of Ejura which led to the killing of two and injuring several others.

Stonebwoy accused the security service and the government of frustrating the youth needlessly when the president has called on Ghanaians to be citizens and not spectators.

In a series of tweets, Stonebwoy wrote:

“Kaaka didn’t have to die. He was only advocating for the improvement of the lives of his fellow citizens including the very people that killed him. He was killed because he refused to be a spectator. His brethren in Ejura didn’t have to be attacked. #Outside #WeNahGoin!”

“They were only venting their frustration. Yet the men and women who have sworn an oath to protect us and serve us with integrity attacked them. We need justice for Kaaka. We need to hold the police and military responsible for the loss of lives in Ejura. #Outside #NaGoIn”

SEE ALSO: Let’s pray for Ghana before they destroy the peace we enjoy in this country- Prince David Osei

“Since the system Keeps frustrating Us the citizens. We will have no option than to go outside. We Only Go Outside to air our voices seeking attention to the problems we face as citizens Anything contrary to that is not our INTENT. #JusticeForKaaka. #JusticeForEjura.”

Stonebwoy speaks on Ejura Killings

Meanwhile, the president of Ghana, Nana Addo has tasked the interior minister to undertake a public inquiry into the death of Kaaka and the killing of others by the military.

SEE ALSO: It’s time for the youth to rise and fight; social media talks won’t solve the problem-Shatta Wale

Former President Mahama has also paid a visit to the 4 critically injured protestors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.