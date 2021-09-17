Stonebwoy shares his thoughts on Veteran Actor TT’s condition

- Advertisement -

Stonebwoy has shared his views on TT’s condition, which had led to people assisting him financially.

In a series of Tweets, the Raggae artist expressed his sentiments

in the rate at which veteran entertainers pleading for support from the public.

He questioned how someone like veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio (TT) can’t afford to pay for his rent to the degree that he has to beg people.

1GAD sounded worried and wondered in his tweets if the story is going to be the same for all artists in Ghana.

Stonbwoy wrote this on Twitter;

“It’s a Great Thing to Donate to support People.( Though some jump on it for clouts) For uncle TT and the likes unfortunate situation. should someone who has worked his whole life as an actor be feeding off donations or the reward of his hard work?”

“Does This simply mean That We are all headed to damnation? After working so hard from your youthful age To your adulthood entertaining your county, in your old age you become a charity case? Let’s Fix The Royalty System..”