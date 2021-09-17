type here...
GhPageEntertainmentStonebwoy shares his thoughts on Veteran Actor TT's condition
Entertainment

Stonebwoy shares his thoughts on Veteran Actor TT’s condition

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

Stonebwoy has shared his views on TT’s condition, which had led to people assisting him financially.

In a series of Tweets, the Raggae artist expressed his sentiments
in the rate at which veteran entertainers pleading for support from the public.

He questioned how someone like veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio (TT) can’t afford to pay for his rent to the degree that he has to beg people.

1GAD sounded worried and wondered in his tweets if the story is going to be the same for all artists in Ghana.

Stonbwoy wrote this on Twitter;

“It’s a Great Thing to Donate to support People.( Though some jump on it for clouts) For uncle TT and the likes unfortunate situation. should someone who has worked his whole life as an actor be feeding off donations or the reward of his hard work?”

“Does This simply mean That We are all headed to damnation? After working so hard from your youthful age To your adulthood entertaining your county, in your old age you become a charity case? Let’s Fix The Royalty System..”

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, September 17, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
77.4 ° F
77.4 °
77.4 °
88 %
0.6mph
40 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
81 °
Mon
82 °
Tue
83 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News