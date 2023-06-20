Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

For the past 24 hours, Shatta Wale has been trolling Sarkodie for impregnating Yvonne Nelson and later forcing her to terminate the pregnancy.

Without a shred of doubt, the self-styled African Dancehall King seems very happy about the whole issue because prior to this, the was an award-winning rapper was regarded as a saint in the music industry.

Still on the neck of Sarkodie, Shatta Wale has roped in Stonebwoy into the whole brouhaha.

READ ALSO: “I chopped her only twice” – Sarkodie talks about his affair with Yvonne Nelson

In a fresh Snapchat post, Shatta Wale trolled Stonebwoy for also reportedly sleeping with Abena Korkor.

Recall that somewhere last year, Abena Korkor claimed that Stonebwoy is part of the tall list of men she has slept with.



The Instagram model and TV presenter asserted in a post that Stonebwoy’s “sex was whack” and that she did not enjoy it as she should have.



Abena Korkor also mentioned one of Stonebwoy’s close friends by name Chief and advised his wife Louisa to be careful of the people around her husband.

This is the reason behind Shatta Wale’s latest mockery of Stonebwoy.

Check out the screenshot below to know more…

READ ALSO: Tall list of all the male stars who have reportedly chopped Yvonne Nelson drops

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale reacts as Yvonne Nelson reveals Sarkodie impregnated and forced her to abort it