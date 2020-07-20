- Advertisement -

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw is in the Ghanaian news headlines. The lawyer in an interview with MzGee blasted her for asking her silly and unreasonable questions.

Days ago, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw while on Accra based Onua Fm stated that Castro’s mum is so poor she can’t afford to feed herself.

He is quoted as saying, ”I can tell you she doesn’t have money for food.”

Mzgee while speaking in a phone convo with Lawyer Maurice Ampaw played audio of Castro’s mother in which she affirmed that she was not poor as she had family members who supported her once a while.

She also (Castro’s mother) maintained that she did not know Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and had not received anything from him or anyone she did not know.

Registering that Asamoah and Baffour Gyan had not given her any money nor had there come to see her even once after her son disappeared.

Maurice Ampaw after the audio was played was asked to react to comments made by Castro’s mum where she refuted claims that she was poor and dejected. There he fumed.

Irate Maurice Ampaw disagreed with Castro’s mother and claimed he knew her and even mentioned the name of someone in Dansoman who can attest to the fact that he knew her.

Suddenly the seasoned lawyer got angrier by the questions that were coming from MzGee.

He blasted the interviewer and called her all sought of names. He said MzGee was very irresponsible for asking stupid questions.

