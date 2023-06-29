Stop searching for your father because your mother was ‘ashawo’ – Oboy Siki advises Yvonne Nelson

- Advertisement -

Oboy Siki has entreated Yvonne Nelson to immediately end the search for her biological father because she’ll never find him – Citing the claims that the actress’ mother was a ‘street girl’ when she gave birth to the movie star.

As revealed by Yvonne Nelson in her memoir titled “I AM NOT YVONNE NELSON”, her mother has refused to name her biological father.

Initially, she assumed Mr Nelson was her father but after a DNA test, she got to know that the man was rather her stepdad.

Talking about the circumstances surrounding her birth and father, she wrote…

“When my mother was angry with me and really wanted to hurt me, she would tell me she had given birth to me by mistake. Whenever she said it, she knew how I felt. She knew she was driving a sharp nail into my heart.

I could feel she really wanted to hurt me. Maybe she was just being truthful. By so doing, however, she wounded my spirit, and that unhealable wound served as a constant reminder that all was not well with me. She made me feel terrible about my existence.

It is at the back of this revelation that has influenced Oboy Siki to advise the actress to stop searching for her biological father.

Speaking on GHPage’s Rash Hour Show, Oboy Siki maintained that Yvonne Nelson’s mother hasn’t been able to name her daughter’s biological father because she was sleeping with multiple men when she conceived the actress.

According to him, because Yvonne’s mother was having multiple partners during the time of her conception, it has become challenging for her to pinpoint the specific man responsible for Yvonne Nelson’s birth.

