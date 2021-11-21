Strongman finally reveals why he doesn’t like Shatta Wale

- Advertisement -

Wordsmith, Strongman Burner has finally revealed why he and controversial Shatta Wale are not in good talking terms.

Speaking in an exclusive on-air interview on Happy FM, Strongman unequivocally stated that Shatta Wale has never spoken anything good about him, hence he has never loved him the same way.

According to Stromgman, anytime Shatta Wale mentions his name, he follows it up with a bad or negative comment but he doesn’t care since he’s not the one who feeds him.

He went on to add that, most of Shatta Wale‘s fans have been trolling him on the internet because the dancehall maestro has subtly given them the go ahead with his comments about him.

In the course of the interview, Strongman also expressed worry, stating that he doesn’t understand why Shatta Wale speaks poorly of him because he has never directly attacked him or used his music to do so.

Shatta Wale is yet to react to these accusations from Strongman and seemingly, he might be aggressive which will give birth to a new bloodshed beef in the industry.