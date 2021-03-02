Lecturers & Students in trouble over illegal twerking competition at Nursing school

- Advertisement -

A number of students and lecturers of the Nalerigu Nursing and Midwifery College are to be punished by the school authorities for organizing a twerking competition on campus despite the ban on social gathering as part of the measures taken to fight against COVID -19.

These student of the nursing college on saturday night organized and participated in a dancing contest which brought out a hundreds of students converging at a place flouting the COVID -19 regulations.

Valentine Ayamga who is the principal of the Nalerigu Nursing and Midwifery College in an interview said the event which was organized at the school campus on saturday night was illegal and that those who were behind it have been identified and summoned.

“I went there and dispersed them and seized the instrument”, the principal disclosed after he stormed the event grounds and chased away the students.

So in view of that, Monday there will be sanctions against all those involved in that activity”, the principal stated further, adding that, “because we have stated clearly that under no circumstance should there be any gathering beyond just meeting for purposes of teaching and learning”. He told mynewsgh.

The twerking competition which started around 10pm lasted for hours until the principal of the school stormed the place to cause the program to an end.

Revelers disregarded the the COVID-19 protocols as many of these student were busily shaking what their mama gave them.

According to reports the northern regional police command stormed the the school premise on tuesday morning and summoned the school authorities.