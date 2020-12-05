Sudanese woman marries herself; explains her ordeal with men

- Advertisement -

A South Sudanese woman has walked herself down the aisle explaining that she is tired of dealing with men.

She posted a picture of herself in church dressed in an off-white gown with a bouquet in her hand.

In a tweet captioned, ”Sick of these n***as, so I made my own vows to myself”, the ebony lady vented.

The lady named Ayuol Manyok based in Australia expressed that she had had enough of men and she was done dealing with their rot.

As part of her decision to live a life rid of man-trouble, she walked her talk by exchanging vows with herself and deciding to settle with herself and not any man.

It is a wonder how bad a man must have hurt Ayuol for her to have arrived at the decision to opt for a lifetime of solitude.

Ayuol in another tweet took a swipe at South Sudanese men calling them fragile and stating that she refuses to be their play object.

She wrote, ”I’ll always take the opportunity to disappoint fragile South Sudanese men because I don’t exist for their pleasures.”

Does this go to affirm the famous saying, ”men are trash” or is Ayuol overreacting?