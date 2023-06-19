Ghanaians lash Sarkodie for impregnating Yvonne Nelson and forcing her to abort it

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has disclosed in her new book ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson that multiple award-winning rapper, Sarkodie impregnated her in 2010 and failed to take responsibility.

I had gone for a pregnancy test to confirm what becomes the most obvious conclusion for a sexually active young woman who misses her monthly flow. I was in the company of Karen. And when the test result was ready, I wasn’t strong enough to open it. She did and declared the verdict.

“Charlie, it dey there!” she exclaimed.

“On an ordinary day, I would have laughed out loud and that would trigger a string of jolly conversations and jokes. But this was no laughing matter. It was a grim piece of information that was capable of turning my world upside down. I wasn’t the only one responsible for the situation, so I called the man whose potent seed had germinated in me. His name is Michael Owusu Addo, a renowned Ghanaian musician who is better known as Sarkodie.

Sarkodie was a budding musician with the potential to become one of the biggest artists in Ghana and beyond. At the time, however, the future looked uncertain, and his way through the maze of life still appeared too foggy to predict. Success was not guaranteed. He was still living with his mother and was not ready to carry a burden while he was being carried by his mother. “I wouldn’t call what had developed between us a serious relationship. I gravitated toward people in the music industry. For the longest time in my life, music was my getaway from all the unpleasant things life threw at me. So, I liked his talent. We started talking and got close. Closer,” parts of the book read.

As captured in chapter 8 of her memoir launched on Sunday, June 18, 2023, the actress attempted to abort the baby by taking some concoctions from a colleague but to her dismay, the substance could not work as a test revealed she was still pregnant.

She took the decision to abort the baby because she is fatherless and was not did not expect to give birth to a child whose father had refused to accept responsibility.

“The first thing that hit me when he said no to keeping the pregnancy was my own life. I had grown up without a father in my life. I had often been reminded of how I had been borne by mistake.

Ghanaians who have come across the story have labelled Sarkodie as a heartless man.

Below are some of the comments gathered under the trending story…

Rich Bernard – On my way to Grammys nu nyinaa saa ebe Yvonne Nelson house he dey go Eii sark

Patrick Bourj Neumann – May we not fornicate with people who will write books about us one day in Jesus’ name

Bernard Enchil Essel – Eii why the book ebi “Ancestral Sacrifice” anaa “the god’s are not to be blamed”Herh Okodie3 will trend for the rest of the month

Nana Kofi Nti Junior – Eeeeeeish, so Obidi ate the thing….Then this girl too her list dey like the Korkor lady ooooo

James Boateng – E be normal Charley…back then na Sark ti te s3 Odwan cos na Kapr3..if Yvonne had kept the Baby ah nka by now Aunty Naa Straight!!!…..herrr Sark be hard guy…Aswear When some ladies start dey write books..aswear some men go run..e go left me p3 for Ghana here cos I’m still a Virgin..Atwide3 koraa me mfroo me da…herrrr..

Kwakye Kennedy – Sark why u dey do that,if ur mom aborted u will u be in this position

