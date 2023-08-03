Tall list of all the sakawa guys Nana Aba Anamoah has reportedly dated

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Notorious IG blogger who’s known for sending shivers down the spines of our celebrities,@Thosecalledcelebs, has once again dropped a bombshell on the internet.

In an Instagram post, @Thosecalled celebs lashed out at the critics who always mock Nana Aba Anamoah doe dating ‘a man like Osebo The Zaraman’.

If you’re not new to social media, I’m sure you’ve come across several posts where the posters insinuated that there’s no way Nana Aba would have agreed to date Osebo in her present state and worse of all, share a child with him.

According to these critics, Nana Aba is miles ahead of Osebo hence she dated someone below her class.

READ ALSO: One night stand and DNA test – Deep details about Osebo and Nana Aba Anamoah’s affair pop up

Reacting to these constant ridicules made at Osebo, @Thosecalledcelebs has authored a long post which sheds light on how the two met and eventually parted ways.

@Thosecalledcelebs has alleged that the media broadcaster and fashionista had a one-night stand.

After the single sexual encounter, Osebo left for Europe and out of the blue, Nana Aba Anamoah contacted him to say that she was pregnant.

According to allegations by @Thosecalledcelebs, Osebo The Zaraman had requested a DNA test to confirm the paternity of the child.

However, Nana Aba Anamoah refused the request, feeling insulted by the insinuation of disloyalty.

This refusal further complicated the situation and added to the existing tension between the former couple.



As asserted by @Thosecalledcelebs, this is the main reason Nana Aba has distanced her son from Osebo The Zaraman.

@Thosecalledcelebs further alleged that none of the ‘sakwa boys’ Nana Aba Anamoah has reportedly dated including Nana Doe is better than Osebo because he’s much more moneyed and respected than all of them.

READ ALSO: Check out Nana Ama Mcbrown’s heartwarming birthday message to her husband

READ ALSO: Oteele involved in a gory accident (Video)