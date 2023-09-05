- Advertisement -

The death of a 29-year-old man has got several people asking questions with some accusing the police of having a hand in the death of the man.

The deceased known as Kwame Egyama aka Big Man was a journalist cum Taxi Driver and was found hanging in police cells a few hours after he was arrested by some police personnel.

According to the source, Big Man refused to stop when the police signaled him to stop while he was working as a Taxi driver the previous day and he was allegedly marked by the policemen on duty.

It continued that the next day, he was spotted by the policemen who chased him on a motorbike and got him arrested.

Kwame Egyama after his arrest was taken to the Mankessim Jedu Divisional Police station where he called his car owner who rushed to the police station.

The car owner after arriving at the Police Station was informed about the offense of his driver with the two parties agreeing to settle the case by paying for all the damages.

The car owner informed the police that he had no money on him and would want to rush home for some cash so he could pay for the release of his driver.

He informed them he was going to return in 15 minutes with the money but shortly after leaving the police station, he received a call that his driver Kwame Egyama aka Big Money had committed suicide by hanging himself in the cell.

The car owner rushed to the police station only to be informed that the body of Big Money had been taken to the morgue without the notice of his family.

The Father of the deceased who is not happy with the circumstances surrounding the death of his son questioned the police about where his son got the rope to commit suicide.

The deceased father known as Moses Ocran questioned why the police would take the corpse of his son to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital mortuary without informing the family.

The mother of the deceased and some other family members promised to invoke a curse on the Police if they fail to tell them the exact cause of death of their son because they believe he was killed by the police.

The family has since kicked away the plan of the police to conduct an autopsy on the deceased.

They are calling on IGP Dr Dampare to investigate the matter and make sure that justice is served for their late son.