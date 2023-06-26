Teacher caught chopping woman and her daughter together; Lady now pregnant

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A Ghanaian male teacher has been dragged to Oyerepa FM’s Aunty Naa show for impregnating his girlfriend’s daughter.

According to the young name Evelyn, the teacher named Tuffour Moses told her he wasn’t engaged in any kind of romantic affair with her mother. Meanwhile, he was lying and only wanted to get into her pants.

After he succeded in convincing her to accept his love proposal, they started seeing themselves without the knowledge of the lady’s mother who was also dating the teacher during that same period.

As confessed by the lady, the teacher slept with her three times in the hotel, once inside his friend’s room and uncountable times in the bush, uncompleted buildings and parked cars.

Now, she’s pregnant and he has refused to take responsibility for the pregnancy.

