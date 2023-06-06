“After 15 years, my husband says I’m no longer his spec” – Mother-of-four cries out (Video)

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian woman has posted a video of herself sobbing on social media as a result of her husband’s devastating disclosure.

The married woman disclosed that after 15 years of marriage, her husband told her that she was no longer his spec.

She confessed that she had four children with him in the video’s caption that has gone viral, yet her husband made such unsettling remarks.

In the emotional video, the woman can be seen crying so hard that her eyes had bloodshot red, as she sang along to Flavour’s song “Most High,” which features his adopted son, Semah.

“After 15 years in marriage with 4 children he said I am not his spec,” the caption read.

