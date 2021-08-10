- Advertisement -

Former presenter with TV3 Abena Korkor Addo has clapped back at musician cum politician Kwame A Plus after the latter responded to her earlier post about warning Sammy Awuku to be careful of him.

Well, Abena Korkor has hit back at him in a new post on social media asking if whether people have noticed that people who have influence in the country are the ones that are abusive.

In her new post, she stated that A Plus can’t shut her down for coming out to say the truth on some issues.

Read her full post below:

“Sometimes when you carefully observe, people who have a voice and influence on issues in the country are abusive loud mouths.

You speak from a place of hurt knowing I spoke truth you never thought no one would dare say to your face. You work for your stomach. I work to feed myself too but I also serve a bigger and destined purpose. You can’t shut me up with your abusive loud mouth. Speaking with no value or weight.

The best you could do is insult me? You have the permission to do so because it speaks to how nonsense has been allowed in this country. Your palms are greased and you owe no loyalty to the country or universe at large. You scare people with spirits, human power or political power but not me. I only fear God.

The truth hit you and as a coward and an abuser you had to show your real traits. Come and end my “mad career”.

Whether I live with bipolar or not, the truth is only one. And yes I smoke weed sometimes and so what. I used to have manic episodes before I ever tried it. If not anything it has stabilized me more. Empty barrel rolling and making the most noise.

I am proudly thick and yes I do visit the gym, I have lots of great sex too, the weight will go balance when it’s time ???”

See screenshot below: