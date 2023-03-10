- Advertisement -

Fans of Kuami Eugene are currently giving it to ‘hot-hot’ to his long-time girlfriend Linda for storming the internet to disgrace their music idol after he publicly denied being in an affair with her.

Explaining why he’s currently single and not in any love affair, Kuami Eugene claimed that any woman who agrees to date him should have tough skin.

Going into details, Kuami Eugene expressed that since he’s into showbiz, everyone wants to have a piece of him hence his girlfriend might be subjected to daily trolls and insults from bullets on the internet.

In his own words;

“I am not dating… Right now, I know dating me will be very difficult. You should have tough skin to date me.”

Currently, women, girls, everyone including men want to have one person to themselves…If you wanna have me to yourself, it’s gonna take some sacrifices because people won’t just allow you to. They won’t allow you to have Kuami all for yourself. You’ll get a lot of hatred… people are gonna hurt you, they will come at you,” he averred.

Reacting to the rockstar’s public disassociation from her, pained Linda took to her socials to issue a stern warning to all the fans of the singer who bring her gifts to deliver to Kuami Eugene because she isn’t a delivery girl and they are longer together as lovers.

She additionally cautioned those planning to send her lengthy birthday messages to later forward to the singer to stay away from her inbox and immediately quash such intentions.

In another post also, she revealed her regret for ever agreeing to go into an amorous relationship with the LYNX entertainment signee.

At the moment, Linda has blocked Kuami Eugene on all the social media platforms because it’s more evident that the musician doesn’t value their relationship and it’s only right she advises herself and allow him to enjoy his ‘single life’.

As suggested by most social media users who have come across Kuami Eugene’s trending beef with his girlfriend, the lady overestimated her position in the singer’s life.

According to a majority of them, the fact that Kuami is sleeping with her doesn’t automatically make her his girlfriend hence she should relax.

Odopa Gh for instance commented – Have in mind until you are married to your partner you are still single. Nothing will work on him madam

Below are the other berating comments from other social media users who have jumped to Kuami Eugene’s defence…

Mark Sanchebe – The girl is okrasini. Why will he admit he is dating u when u feel u can curse anyhow. Have some dignity. If he says he is not dating you don’t date him too

Naa Mensah – Are you your boyfriend’s girlfriend??? Ask yourself that and come again

Martin Kafui Senanu – Semi illiterate gerh..Dating you doesn’t mean he is in relationship with you. He dates you to know you well well, now, you are not fit to be his girlfriend per this singular behaviour of yours. Go and sleep somewhere..

Belinda Banahene – Aaah this one too does it call for break up.it is not every one who will want to talk about his or her relationship in public

Na Zyz – The Gods won’t punish Kwame because the lady could be in a relationship, but Kwame may feel he is single. He hasn’t committed a crime.

Deby Nana Akua – Foolishness to the core…If he is filling a document and being aabout his marital status,you think he will write there…I am in a relationship right?mone gyimiii

Rita de Nzema – Oh yes he’s single ,because you guys are not married. And maybe he wants to keep his relationship from the media. So Chill my lady

Leticia Pobee – Ah but he marry you, engaged you? They say until there’s a ring, you are what? I repeat, you are what? I can’t hear you oo…you are what? SIIIIIIIIIIINGLE And Dating!However, you can come into an agreement to be exclusive to just eachother if you are into such things.Thank you.