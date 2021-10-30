The Lady behind the collapse of Xandy Kamel and Kaninja’s marriage revealed – Photos

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian actress and tv presenter Xandy Kamel yesterday came on social media for the first time to open up on her marital woes.

According to her, her husband and his side chick are tarnishing her image.

The troubled socialite further revealed that her marriage to King Kaninja has hit rock bottom and is fed up with the lies he is peddling about her.

From Xandy’s statements yesterday, she was aware of the relationship between her husband and the sidechick but has kept it a secret till now, she can’t hold her mouth anymore.

Social Media IGP’s have done their thing again. They have fished out the lady causing havoc in the marriage of the sports presenter and actress.

We have gathered some information about this lady. Her name, photos and place of work. The lady in question is called Annabel Boatemaa.

She works with TV Africa. Annabel has been best friends with Xandy Kamel for a long time.

Sources say Annabel happens to be the ex-girlfriend of Kaninja and have been in a secret relationship with him even when he (Kaninja) got married to Xandy.

Check out some photos of Annabel Boatemaa below;

