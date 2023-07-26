The money belongs to my dead brother – Cecelia Dapaah finally speaks (Video)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Former Sanitation Minister, Madam Cecelia Dappah has finally broken her silence amidst a money scandal that has been making headlines since last Friday.



The former minister has been embroiled in controversy after accusing her housemaids of stealing a staggering amount of money from her.

The scandalous saga began when Madam Cecelia Dappah took her housemaids to court, alleging that they stole $1 million dollars, 300,000 euros, and millions of cedis from her.



The news sent shockwaves across the nation, as the large sums involved raised questions about the source and use of such colossal wealth.

Following the revelations, the Office of the Special Prosecutor took swift action and arrested Madam Cecelia Dappah, intensifying public interest in the case.



In a shocking turn of events, the Office of the Special Prosecutor later revealed that an additional 17.5 million was found inside Madam Cecelia Dappah’s home, further fueling the frenzy surrounding the case.

Amidst the unfolding scandal, Mr. Daniel Osei Kuffuor who is Madam Cecelia Dapaah’s husband and an astute architect has stepped forward to claim ownership of the 300,000 euros allegedly stolen by the housemaids.



Madam Cecelia Dappah has also asserted that she personally owns only $200,000 out of the $1 million involved.

The former minister went on to explain to the court that the remaining $800,000 actually belonged to her late brother, Nana Akwasi Essan II, who held the esteemed position of Otumfuo’s Numuahene.



According to Madam Cecelia Dappah, the money was intended for a real estate development project, but unfortunately, her brother passed away before the plan could come to fruition.

As further alleged by Paul Adom Otchere, the $800,000 was part of a significant investment aimed at bolstering the real estate sector in the country.



The sudden and untimely passing of Madam Cecelia Dappah’s brother tragically halted these ambitious plans.

The unfolding drama surrounding the money scandal has gripped the nation, leaving many wondering about the truth behind the conflicting claims.

The case has raised questions about the accumulation of such vast sums of money and the need for transparency and accountability in public office.

