“I date only sakawa guys because they have money” – Lady tells uber driver who wanted her love

During a blind date encounter, the young lady made her preferences evident when she disdainfully dismissed an Uber driver who showed interest in her.



According to her, the Uber driver’s monthly earnings which amounts to a little over Ghc 1,700, is inadequate to meet her high financial expectations.



She boasted about the luxurious wig she wore, which alone costs Ghc 1,426, implying that men with modest incomes cannot adequately care for her.

The lady’s attitude reflects a growing trend in modern dating, where material possessions and financial wealth play a significant role in partner selection.

It highlights a shift in dating dynamics, where some women prioritize monetary gains over emotional connections or compatibility.

The rise of materialistic dating can be attributed to various societal factors, including the increased influence of social media, materialistic values propagated by popular culture, and economic disparities.



In the age of social media, individuals are exposed to glamorous lifestyles and material possessions, leading to a desire to emulate such standards of living.

Consequently, some women may view dating as a means to acquire wealth and elevate their social status.

