Soldier beats lady inside her shop after buying items and refusing to pay (Video)

A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok to expose a man who claimed to be a serving military personnel.



According to her, the supposed soldier visited her shop to make a purchase but refused to pay for the items.

In the video, the lady alleged that the man came into her shop and requested for some items but when she asked for payment, he refused to comply.



Upon refusing to pay, she then told him to return the things she gave him but instead of complying, he hit her face with a strong blow leaving a mark on her forehead.

Watch the video below to know more…

