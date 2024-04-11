There is nothing wrong with Serwaa Amihere and Efia Odo sleeping with Henry Fitz and recording themselves- Nam 1

- Advertisement -

Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as Nam1 has waded into the leaked videos of Serwaa Amihere and Efia Odo with Henry Fitz.

Nam1 took to X, formerly Twitter to add his cent to the topic that has gained public interest.

According to Nam1, there is nothing wrong with Efia Odo and Serwaa Amihere having sex with Henry Fitz.

The business mogul claims the duo is still single, so, they have every right to do everything they want to use their bodies for.

Talking about the two top-notch personalities taking a video of themselves whilst in bed with Henry Fitz, Nam1 said such is done for a proper recollection.

Taking to his social media page, Nam1 wrote “Why do we take photos & videos? Is it not to have and to hold cherished & priceless moments? Just so, we can relive the moments which cannot easily be re-enacted? What exactly is wrong if a single lady shares an erotic moment with a polygamous man via an electronic medium?”