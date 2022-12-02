Actress Rosemond Brown, also known as Akuapem Poloo, is ecstatic that Afia Schwarzenegger has been sentenced to ten days imprisonment for contempt

Recall that when the High Court on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, ordered Akuapem Poloo to return to the Nsawam Medium Security Prison to complete her 90-day jail term.

READ ALSO: Nana Tornado rejoices over Afia Schwar’s 10-day jail sentence

Afia Schwarzenegger at the time made fun of Poloo and shared many videos of herself throwing shades at the mother of one.

Unfortunately, Afia Schwar is also about to suffer the same fate after the court’s final ruling yesterday.

She was sentenced to ten days imprisonment for defaming Chairman Wontumi on UTV about 5 months ago.

In a verdict on Thursday, December 1, 2022 by the High Court “B”, Tema, the Ghanaian socialite has been convicted and sentenced for contempt and was ordered to also pay Ghc 60k in damages.

Obviously, karma has dealt with Afia Schwar on behalf of Akuappem Poloo who seems very happy about how things have unfolded in her favour.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwar’s enemies Mzbel, Maame Ngege & Cindy Cash react to her conviction

According to her, she is God’s child and anyone who tries her would face difficulties just as Schwarzenegger is currently facing.

“Don’t try me oo cus this is how I’m being covered with God’s Holy Spirit ?you better wish me the best always if you want the best for yourself if not let me beeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee,” she wrote.

READ ALSO: Afia Schwarzenegger sentenced to 10 days in prison by the court