- Advertisement -

Singer MzVee says Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa did not err when she suggested that influencers on the app play an important role as promoters of music in the country.

It’s been over three weeks since Asantewaa, alongside her peers who appeared on UTV, made the statement which has been deemed by many as insulting to musicians.

Others have admitted that TikTok is now a big promotion machine which cannot be relegated thus musicians should cut the young woman some slack for speaking the bitter truth.

MzVee has also waded into the conversation, and apparently, she is a party to those who believe TikTok influencers cannot be sidelined in this day of music promotion.

The former Lynx Entertainment signee in a recent interview said: “I have worked with TikTok influencers in the past and I think that they are vital to promoting your music today”.

“There are musicians in the world who are not even on social media and they use just the stores to trend so you can trend in any way,” she continued.

She concluded: “But I think that currently, TikTok is also valuable, especially for those who find themselves in the creative arts industry”