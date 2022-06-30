- Advertisement -

Lilwin’s ongoing mega beef with Ghana’s Tiktok stars and Mama Linda has escalated to it’s highest degree following Mama Linda’s insults on him two days ago.

About three days ago, Lilwin went live on Tiktok to address Asantewaa’s comments that Tiktok stars are now the leading music promoters in the country.

He also chided them for disrespecting Nana Ama Mcbrown for receiving gifts from her fans on the social media app.

After Lilwin’s rants, Mama Linda, a UK-based Ghanaian TikToker, also unleashed her fury on Lilwin for chastising the TikTok stars about their relevance on the video-sharing app.

n Maa Linda’s submission, Lil Win, who described Asantewaa as arrogant and wielded no power over hit songs, should shut up because he is the epitome of arrogance and ungratefulness as far as the entertainment industry is concerned.

She cautioned Lil Win to refrain from talking about the young TikTokers and stay in his Kumawood movie industry which has collapsed due to backbiting, insults and voodoo against each other which has seemingly stalled progress.

Responding to his critics, Lilwin has subtly described Mama Linda and the other Tiktok stars as fools and animals because he knows humans won’t behave like them

According to Lilwin, he only offered them a piece of advice and if they won’t heed it, they shouldn’t attack him.

This is just the beginning of the beef between Maa Linda and Lilwin – It will get to its peak in the next few days ahead hence stay tuned for more.