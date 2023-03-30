- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian Tiktoker professionally known as Ahoufe 2pac, whose real name is Sylvester Agyemang has been confirmed dead.



The late Ahoufe 2pac who was based in Kumasi had over 3 million followers on Tiktok alone.



Many of his fans have taken to social media to express their condolences, with many describing him as a talented and gifted young man whose contribution to the Ghanaian entertainment industry will be sorely missed.

Amidst his mourning, an award-winning Ghanaian blogger known as ‘Gentle The Blogger’ has wildly alleged that Ahoufe was poisoned.



According to ‘Gentle The Blogger’, he got the information from his manager who is his best friend.



It is still unclear who may have been behind the poisoning or the motive behind the act.

But it’s suspected that the evil act was conducted by the people around him who are jealous of his success and the fame he acquired within a twinkling.

The police are yet to drop an official statement on the matter as well as his management.



Meanwhile, late Ahuofe went live on TikTok yesternight and additionally made some posts.

His sudden death has left his fans and followers in shock and disbelief.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

