type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTiktoker Ahuofe was poisoned - Blogger alleges
News

Tiktoker Ahuofe was poisoned – Blogger alleges

By Armani Brooklyn
Tiktoker Ahuofe was poisoned - Blogger alleges
- Advertisement -

Famed Ghanaian Tiktoker professionally known as Ahoufe 2pac, whose real name is Sylvester Agyemang has been confirmed dead.


The late Ahoufe 2pac who was based in Kumasi had over 3 million followers on Tiktok alone.


Many of his fans have taken to social media to express their condolences, with many describing him as a talented and gifted young man whose contribution to the Ghanaian entertainment industry will be sorely missed.

READ ALSO: Tiktoker Ahoufe reported dead

Subscribe to watch new videos


Amidst his mourning, an award-winning Ghanaian blogger known as ‘Gentle The Blogger’ has wildly alleged that Ahoufe was poisoned.


According to ‘Gentle The Blogger’, he got the information from his manager who is his best friend.


It is still unclear who may have been behind the poisoning or the motive behind the act.

But it’s suspected that the evil act was conducted by the people around him who are jealous of his success and the fame he acquired within a twinkling.

The police are yet to drop an official statement on the matter as well as his management.


Meanwhile, late Ahuofe went live on TikTok yesternight and additionally made some posts.
His sudden death has left his fans and followers in shock and disbelief.

Take a look at the screenshots below to know more…

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Alleged girlfriend of late TikToker Ahuofe drops last video before he died

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 30, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    2.9mph
    20 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News