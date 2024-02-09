type here...
Tipper truck crashes 5 people to death on Adieso to Nsawam road (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A devastating incident on the Adieso to Nsawam road has claimed the lives of 5 people.

According to eyewitnesses who were present at the scene at the time of the collusion, the Toyota pickup made a risky attempt to overtake the tipper truck and this consequently resulted in the unfortunate collision that claimed the lives of all five occupants in the smaller vehicle.

The accident occurred with such an impact that the victims lost their lives instantly.

The identities of the deceased individuals have not been disclosed at the time of this report, pending notification of their families.

Videos and pictures from the scene that were taken from the scene show the Toyota Pickup destroyed beyond recognition.

Watch the video below to know more…

