The ex-boyfriend of Nollywood screen goddess Tonto Dikeh identified as Prince Kpokpogri has dropped a wild allegation against the actress.

The two broke up after dating for dating for almost three months.

The politician made it apparent in an Instagram story he uploaded a few hours ago that he attempted everything he could to avoid talking about what happened between them, but that nasty publications in the media, which tend to favor Tonto Dikeh, forced him to spit everything he had up to his neck.

Furthermore, he stated that he is doing other guys a big favor by ensuring that they do not fall prey to Tonto’s double-layered promiscuity, as she has been opening her legs to any man she comes into contact with, including Lekki Toll Gate.

Following a leaked voice note of him purportedly bragging about his time with a side chic, Kpokpogri and the light-skinned Nollywood actress reportedly split.

He earlier responded to the charge, which was extensively circulated by bloggers, by saying on Instagram that instead of yelling, receipts should be produced to prove that he cheated.

”It’s not about ranting come out with your full chest with evidence! To the noisemakers to your tent o Israel! @olakunlechurchill You’re a man! Helen of Troy!” he posted.

