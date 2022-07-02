type here...
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye shows off her bust as she attends GMA UK launch

By Kweku Derrick
Tracey Boakye made sure to turn heads as she put on a busty display for the launch of Ghana Music Awards UK launch in Accra on Friday.

The 31-year-old actress dazzled in a blue floor-sweeping gown with crystal details and a plunging neckline that flashed her humongous assets.

The self-acclaimed East Legon landlady wore short black hair and paired her look with a matching purse as she looked stunning in a video captured of her.

It’s as though Tracey deliberately put her boobs on display as she was seen adjusting her outfit when she noticed the paparazzi were filming her nonestop.

Tracey’s fans and followers on Instagram, where the video was shared by blogger Zionfelix, have been divided in opinion over the choice of outfit she chose for the glitzy event.

The mother-of-two received plaudits from some who believe she nailed the look this time compared to her previous which had been heavily criticised.

Others yet again ridiculed her awful fashion sense.

Meanwhile Tracey Boakye has wowed her fans and loved ones on the internet after dropping a professional coverage of her most talked-about mansion.

The viral video captures Tracey Boakye’s magnificent bedroom, extravagant compound and customized swimming pool.

Some social media users have suggested Tracey Boakye dropped this video in response to trolls who made an overwhelming mockery of her after Jackie Appiah shared an exclusive video of her mighty mansion for the first time.

