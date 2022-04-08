- Advertisement -

Claims by Afia Schwarzenegger that she used her own money to pay for the expenses of her wedding to ex-husband Lawrence Abrokwah have been disputed by Ayisha Modi.

Afia Schwar had initially claimed she took a loan for the wedding. But she made a sharp U-turn to discredit her own account stating that she used her own money.

However, Ayisha Modi has exposed Afia Schwar with a new audiotape that has surfaced on social media.

In the audio that has gone rife, she claimed that Tracey Boakye exclusively admitted to her that she gave Afia Schwar money to marry Abrokwa.

Listen to the audio below

Afia Schwar’s two years of marriage with her ex-husband Mr. Lawrence Abrokwah collapsed in 2017 due to her adulterous lifestyle.

In a video that spun social media, she was seen and heard crying and begging for her life after her then-husband caught her in bed with an unknown man.

After a long legal battle, Adia was granted a divorce from her ex-husband.