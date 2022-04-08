type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTracey Boakye gave Afia Schwar loan to marry Abrokwa – Ayisha Modi
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye gave Afia Schwar loan to marry Abrokwa – Ayisha Modi

By Kweku Derrick
Tracey-Boakye-Afia-Schwar-Ayisha-Modi
- Advertisement -

Claims by Afia Schwarzenegger that she used her own money to pay for the expenses of her wedding to ex-husband Lawrence Abrokwah have been disputed by Ayisha Modi.

Afia Schwar had initially claimed she took a loan for the wedding. But she made a sharp U-turn to discredit her own account stating that she used her own money.

However, Ayisha Modi has exposed Afia Schwar with a new audiotape that has surfaced on social media.

In the audio that has gone rife, she claimed that Tracey Boakye exclusively admitted to her that she gave Afia Schwar money to marry Abrokwa.

Listen to the audio below

Afia Schwar’s two years of marriage with her ex-husband Mr. Lawrence Abrokwah collapsed in 2017 due to her adulterous lifestyle.

In a video that spun social media, she was seen and heard crying and begging for her life after her then-husband caught her in bed with an unknown man.

After a long legal battle, Adia was granted a divorce from her ex-husband.

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, April 8, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    88 %
    3.5mph
    40 %
    Fri
    83 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    83 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News