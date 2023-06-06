Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye has emotionally recounted how she nearly lost her third child in the US after delivering.

During a Thanksgiving service at Rev Ogyaba’s church, Tracey Boakye revealed that after delivering, she received a piece of bad news from the doctors.

According to Tracey Boakye, amidst the good news of safely delivering her third baby, the doctors told her that an urgent surgery needs to be conducted on Luxury Ntiamoah.

She immediately called Rev Ogyaba to tell him what has happened.

After delivering the bad news to him, they started a serious prayer session and God being so good and merciful, her son was saved and the surgery never happened as earlier anticipated.

Watch the video below to know more…

