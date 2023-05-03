- Advertisement -

Talented movie producer and actress, Tracey Boakye, has caught the attention of many people as she shared new pictures flaunting her exquisite casual outfit and expensive Burberry Farfetch bag.



In a short video that has been spotted on her official IG page, Tracey was spotted coming out from a shop with her newborn son.

She was well dressed as usual as she wore a flower-designed silk shirt with a Burberry cap to compliment her looks.



Her beautiful Burberry bag, which cost over GH?16k, was wrapped around her left arm as she beamed with smiles in the lovely video.



On the official Burberry website, the Burberry Farfetch bag costs a whopping $1,392.

Watch the video below to know more…

