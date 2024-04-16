Tragic! Lady dies on her wedding day while dancing

- Advertisement -

A newlywed bride died at her wedding bash this weekend just hours after tying the knot with her fiancé.

The tragic incident occurred on Sunday afternoon at a property in the city of Limeira in the state of São Paulo, when Elisangela Gazano, 38, lost her balance and fell into a swimming pool at a rented house where she was hosting a party.

She was also celebrating her daughter’s birthday that same day.

Local reports said the woman had been dancing by the water’s edge when she slipped and fell into the water and immediately began to panic.

Guests at the party tried to rescue her and called the emergency services, but Gazano went into cardiac arrest as she was rushed to hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

Hours before the incident, Elisangela had posted a photo on social media, showing her signing paperwork in a white wedding dress after tying the knot with her partner.

