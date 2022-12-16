Transport fares to be reduced by 10% effective Monday

- Advertisement -

Following the reduction in gasoline prices, the Concerned Drivers Association Of Ghana has announced that they’ll be a 10% deduction in current transport fares.

This information was relayed to the general public in a communique dropped by the association today, 16-12-2022.

A part of the press statement also stated that the reduction could have been more than the agreed 10% if not for the exorbitant prices of spare parts.

The drivers also called on the government to reduce duty costs so that the process of spare parts will be reduced which will also force them to drop transport fares to much lower prices.

The communique reads;

“Despite the reduction, transportation fares have not been reduced but broader consultation with stakeholders is still ongoing to look into the call for fares reduction.”



“Although the current increase in the prices of spare parts and lubricants is making the reduction in fares almost impossible and the margin of reduction is very bad,” passengers are assured of a “10% reduction in fares effective Monday 19 /12/2022.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport has also assured Ghanaians there will be a reduction in transport fares on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Deputy Transport Minister, Hassan Tampuli, revealed this in an interview on Citi News.

The ministry in a statement said negotiations with transport operators yielded a marginal reduction in fares.

“We understand that the fares will definitely come down. It is the margin of reduction that we are still negotiating. We are waiting for the next pricing window on Friday [December 16, 2022].

“So when the new prices are announced, we will see the clearest picture and we will see the percentage margin for the reduction of fares. We do not have the full picture until the window opens on Friday. Hopefully, by Monday, the general public should see a reduction in transport fares,”

