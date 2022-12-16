type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTransport fares to be reduced by 10% effective Monday
News

Transport fares to be reduced by 10% effective Monday

By Armani Brooklyn
Despite the fall in fuel prices, we can't reduce transport fares - GPRTU
- Advertisement -

Following the reduction in gasoline prices, the Concerned Drivers Association Of Ghana has announced that they’ll be a 10% deduction in current transport fares.

This information was relayed to the general public in a communique dropped by the association today, 16-12-2022.

A part of the press statement also stated that the reduction could have been more than the agreed 10% if not for the exorbitant prices of spare parts.

Despite the fall in fuel prices, we can't reduce transport fares - GPRTU

READ ALSO: Man cancels wedding after finding out lady is a born one

The drivers also called on the government to reduce duty costs so that the process of spare parts will be reduced which will also force them to drop transport fares to much lower prices.

The communique reads;

“Despite the reduction, transportation fares have not been reduced but broader consultation with stakeholders is still ongoing to look into the call for fares reduction.”

“Although the current increase in the prices of spare parts and lubricants is making the reduction in fares almost impossible and the margin of reduction is very bad,” passengers are assured of a “10% reduction in fares effective Monday 19 /12/2022.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport has also assured Ghanaians there will be a reduction in transport fares on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Deputy Transport Minister, Hassan Tampuli, revealed this in an interview on Citi News.

The ministry in a statement said negotiations with transport operators yielded a marginal reduction in fares.

“We understand that the fares will definitely come down. It is the margin of reduction that we are still negotiating. We are waiting for the next pricing window on Friday [December 16, 2022].

“So when the new prices are announced, we will see the clearest picture and we will see the percentage margin for the reduction of fares. We do not have the full picture until the window opens on Friday. Hopefully, by Monday, the general public should see a reduction in transport fares,”

READ ALSO: “We won’t reduce transport fares” – GPRTU tells Ghanaians

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, December 16, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    4.2mph
    20 %
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    84 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News