Trending video of a group of men pushing an aircraft at the airport causes stir

- Advertisement -

A hilarious video that is currently making rounds on social media captures a group of men pushing an aircraft at one of the airports in Nigeria.

In the trending video, the aircraft while attempting to take a flight with people already inside it can be seen undergoing the “push-to-start” method with the help of some airport workers.

As expected, the scene in the video led to the derision and mockery of the Nigerian aviation sector – Leaving the general impression that the aircraft is faulty and not airworthy.

READ ALSO: GH man with 12 fingers with manhood and vagina at the same time goes viral

However, some internet users have claimed that the process of pushing an aircraft – especially from a hangar – is a normal process in prepping an aircraft for flight.

An Instagram user identified as natashabankz7 wrote; “When I thought I have seen it all???Nigeria my Country ??.”

Another IG user identified as yallmeetayomide stated; It’s a normal thing happening there. Aeroplane do not have any system that allows them to move the aircraft backwards. This is where ground crews come into play with pushback tractors. That’s what you see the crew doing.

Watch the video below…

READ ALSO: Lady whose being sponsored in school by her boyfriend gets pregnant for another man

READ ALSO: Village chief whipped by his people for stealing money meant for the construction of wells