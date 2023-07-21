Trending video of Dr Likee and Efia Odo getting cosy in public gets Ghanaians talking

- Advertisement -

In recent times, Ghanaian actress Efia Odo has been a prominent figure in the YouTube skits of popular comedian Dr Likee.



Although no official announcement has been made regarding her affiliation with Dr Likee’s crew, it is evident that the two have formed a strong and compatible bond, evident in their on-screen chemistry.

As they appear together in several YouTube videos, their natural rapport and playful interactions have caught the attention of fans.



Some have even gone as far as suggesting that Efia Odo may have joined Dr Likee’s crew, despite no public confirmation to substantiate the assumption.

However, the intimate nature of their skits where they portray as lovers has led to some speculations about a potential romantic relationship behind the scenes.

Accusations of Dr Likee secretly being involved with Efia Odo have been raised by certain individuals.

Adding fuel to the speculation, a new video that has surfaced on social media captures the moment where Dr Likee and Efia Odo were seen getting cosy in public.



In the short clip, Dr Likee appeared hesitant to hold Efia Odo’s waist firmly, but she playfully encouraged him to do so, creating a warm and affectionate atmosphere.

While some netizens believe that the video is a scene from a skit they are shooting together, others have given different interpretations.



The ambiguity surrounding the context has ignited massive reactions among fans and followers of both personalities.

As the rumours swirl, it is essential to remember that what is seen on screen may not necessarily reflect the reality of their personal lives. Celebrities often share close relationships with colleagues for the purpose of their work without it signifying romantic involvement.

Watch the video below to know more…

