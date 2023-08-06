Two ‘trumu trumu’ men receive severe beatings as they are caught chopping themselves – Video

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A trending video on social media which has received mixed reactions from Ghanaians captures the moment two gay men were caught in bed.

As seen in the trending video, one of the men was completely naked with his manhood firmly erect as he was about to sodomize his partner.

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to the trending bedroom video of Ama Official and her ex-boyfriend

READ ALSO: Ghanaians react to the trending bedroom video of Ama Official and her ex-boyfriend

Unfortunately for them, some men, believed to be the co-tenants of one of ‘trumu trumu’ men forcefully entered the room and started landing heavy slaps on them.

There’s a social and cultural stigma surrounding homosexuality in Ghana, with many people expressing negative attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Public figures, religious leaders, and politicians have often voiced strong opposition to homosexuality, and there have been many instances of violence and discrimination against individuals based on their sexual orientation.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown finally braks silence on reports of being a notorious weed smoker

Click on this LINK to watch the video