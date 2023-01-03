It’s yet a new year, and some internet trolls have resumed their online jobs in full force with revitalized energy.

The actress and TV show host who attended the East Legon Executive Fitness Club’s new year party rocked a beautiful black outfit with a white jacket, a pair of high heels, and statement jewellery.

Her hubby on the other hand also wore a black designer men’s shirt with a pair of trousers alongside Tomford shoes.

This video which is supposed to put smiles on the faces of her fans has ended up landing her in deep trouble.

According to these bitter critics, Mcbrown ruined her outfit with the blonde wig she wore.

They advised her in the comments section of the video to either get a personal stylist or up her fashion game.

This isn’t the first time Mcbrown has stepped out in bold and distinctive hairstyle and has often been seen in unconventional hairstyles and outfits.

She will remain mute over these criticisms as she has always done since the inception of her now glittering career.

Dorothyasare58 on Instagram for instance commented – She always try to outshine her husband anytime they go out,is like she act as if she knows everyone and they all like her and she likes talking too luch

enyo__nam_ – If confidence was a person ???? this liposuction has boost her confidence level paa oooo

nyameba_posh – Beautiful outfit she ruined it with d wig but she looks good anyway

airquah__adepa – De wig didn’t do justice for me?…she looks good tho

