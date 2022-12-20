type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTrotro mate and passenger exchange blows over fare reduction
News

Trotro mate and passenger exchange blows over fare reduction

By Armani Brooklyn
Trotro mate and passenger exchange blows over fare reduction
- Advertisement -

Last Friday, GPRTU communicated to the general public that effective Monday 19th December 2022 – Transport fares should be reduced by 15.3%.

The reduction in transport fares comes at the back of the reduction in the price of gasoline.

Ghanaians happily welcomed this wholesome development but some commercial bus drivers and their conductors have refused to pay heed to GPRTU’s directive.

Since yesterday, a lot of commercial bus users have shared their terrible experiences with some stubborn trotro mates who haven’t reduced the transport fares despite the command from GPRTU.

READ ALSO: Transport fares to be reduced by 15.3% effective Monday

A new video that has surfaced on the internet captures a passenger physically assaulting a trotro mate in a moving vehicle.

Commentary surrounding the video alleges that fight broke out between the mate and the passenger after the bus conductor charged the man the old fare price instead of the new one.

The angry passenger resorted to physical abuse in order to get his money back.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Unless fuel is sold at Ghc10, we will not reduce transport fares – GH drivers

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, December 20, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    78.5 ° F
    78.5 °
    78.5 °
    82 %
    1.5mph
    18 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News