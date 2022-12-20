- Advertisement -

Last Friday, GPRTU communicated to the general public that effective Monday 19th December 2022 – Transport fares should be reduced by 15.3%.

The reduction in transport fares comes at the back of the reduction in the price of gasoline.

Ghanaians happily welcomed this wholesome development but some commercial bus drivers and their conductors have refused to pay heed to GPRTU’s directive.

Since yesterday, a lot of commercial bus users have shared their terrible experiences with some stubborn trotro mates who haven’t reduced the transport fares despite the command from GPRTU.

READ ALSO: Transport fares to be reduced by 15.3% effective Monday

A new video that has surfaced on the internet captures a passenger physically assaulting a trotro mate in a moving vehicle.

Commentary surrounding the video alleges that fight broke out between the mate and the passenger after the bus conductor charged the man the old fare price instead of the new one.

The angry passenger resorted to physical abuse in order to get his money back.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Unless fuel is sold at Ghc10, we will not reduce transport fares – GH drivers