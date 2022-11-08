- Advertisement -

The recent hike in fuel and transport fares has consequently resulted in daily fights between commercial bus drivers and passengers.

Just about two weeks ago, a man has lost his life after a fight with a trotro mate ( a commercial minibus conductor).

According to reports, the gentleman died following a disagreement that ensured a GH2 increment in fare.

The GPRTU had announced a further increment in fares and the drivers had implemented it accordingly.

However, the troubled man could not understand why the mate was taking GH2 from him in addition to the previous fare.

A new video that has surfaced online also captures a trotro mate mercilessly beating a passenger over Ghc 1.

Commentary surrounding the video suggests that the guy boarded the trotro and was supposed to pay Gh8.50 as fare.

But he told the trotro mate he wasn’t aware because he had budgeted Gh7.50, the mate considered since the guy said he wasn’t aware, and about 25 minutes later the guy bought brukina to enjoy in the car.

This angered the mate to question the guy why he lied to him that he didn’t have enough money on him and hence didn’t pay the full fare.

The guy got angry and started insulting the trotro mate, after minutes of serious exchange of insults, they decided to fight to settle the scores.

