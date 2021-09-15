TT grateful as he finally receives GHC50k gift from Dr Bawumia

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian veteran actor Psalm Adjeteyfio popular as TT has finally received the GHC50K gift from Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

TT in the past few days has been in the news after he disclosed in an interview that he is facing a financial crisis making him unable to pay his rent.

In the interview, TT lamented on his incapacity to pay his rent (that might render him homeless) and how he can barely feed himself and his family.

The likes of Ayisha Modi, Rev. Obofour and Dr Bawumia promised to offer a helping hand to the actor after his plight was heard by them after the interview.

On Monday, September 13, Bawumia donated a sum of GHC50K to the veteran actor. Lawyer Krobea Kwabena Asante published on Facebook that Dr Bawumia has offered assistance to the Ghanaian actor.

READ ALSO: Dr Bawumia foot TT’s rent bills for 5 years; give him 20k for upkeep

Well, the actor has received the cash from the Vice President. TT who was emotional disclosed that in his 72 years of living, he has never held such a huge amount of money before.

Upon receiving the cash gift, he said: “You know something since this money came, I haven’t held it before

“My Vice President, I’m really honoured,” TT said about hearing the Vice President’s benevolence.

“Tears don’t come to me easily but in such situations, before I realise, tears will roll down. So, please, if you see that tears are rolling down, I’m sorry. I thank you so much.”