Earlier yesterday, the shocking death of Ghanaian veteran actor born Nana Osei Tutu popularly known as Tutu took many social media users by surprise.

Following the sad news, Ghpage TV granted an exclusive interview with the mother of the deceased who has shared some secrets and circumstances leading to the death of the actor.

According to his mother, the late actor two weeks ago was found sick at his residence and was rushed to a hospital closer to her for medical attention.

He wasn’t able to even drink water or take anything because he was complaining about his throat.

He was later discharged and when he came to her at home, he told her that some people in the movie industry were the ones behind his sickness an allegation she ignored because she didn’t believe it.

Shortly after saying that he went out with a junior brother who came back home to narrate to her that about nine(9) needles were removed from his throat in his presence.

Amidst the sad news, late Tutu’s SNR.brother who was his caretaker before his untimely demise has shared chilling details about his death.

According to him, Tutu wasn’t able to eat and drink for three weeks but prior to his deadly sickness, he was a known foodie.

He also revealed that Tutu was only able to drink water while showing himself in the bathroom.

Alot of Ghanaians have been dropping their message of condolences to Tutu’s family on the internet.