Pained Agya Koo ‘curses’ Twene Jonas for insulting his mother (Video)

Award-winning Ghanaian actor born Alexander Kofi Adu but professionally known as Agya Koo has emotionally called out Twene Jonas for insulting his mother.

In an interview, Agya Koo expressed his displeasure over how Twene Jonas consistently shares videos of himself insulting Ghanaian leaders.

According to Agya Koo, Twene Jonas was once his protégé but after he relocated to the US, he turned into his sworn enemy and insults him and his innocent mother anytime he gets the chance.

The star actor who sounded extremely pained about Twene Jonas’ insults at his mother advised the political critic to be very careful else nature will deal with him very soon over his gross disrespect for elders.

As we all know, Twene Jonas has insulted almost every prominent figure in the country and Agya Koo’s case isn’t an exception.

