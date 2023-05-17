Two African women tie the knot in a beautiful and plush ceremony in the US

- Advertisement -

Two Nigerian women, Elizabeth Ekpo and Krystle Ekpo, have broken the boundaries of love as they get married in the United States.

In a beautiful ceremony held at Chateau LeMoyne – French Quarter in New Orleans, United States, the couple exchanged their wedding vows and tied the nuptial knot in the presence of family and friends.



The pair looked stunning in their lovely red Nigerian traditional attire in some of the wedding photos. In others, one of them wore a stunning white wedding gown, while the second donned an elegant all-black dress.

Krystle’s sister, Chanda took to Facebook to share the photos and captioned them,

“My baby sister Krystle got married to the love of her life Dr. Elizabeth Ekpo this past weekend in NOLA. I gained a additional sister Liz ??. I wish the both of you happiness and joy forever. Congratulations I Love you all Always #marriedtomednola”

Meanwhile, Elizabeth had earlier announced her engagement to the love of her life, Krystle, in November 2022.

