A Catholic Missionary seminarian has alleged that two Nigerian ladies have been burnt to death by their boyfriends in Burkina Faso.

The seminarian with the handle name @Kizisonofman took to his Twitter timeline to relay the drop the sad story on Thursday, May 4, while bemoaning the sad reality of many Nigerians in the West African country.

According to him, the ladies were burnt alive on Wednesday, May 3, and their remains were laid to rest the next day.

He, however, did not disclose the motive behind the heinous crime or whether the suspects have been arrested by the police but it’s wildly believed that the ladies were cheating on them.

In a follow-up tweet, he said many Nigerian women in Burkina Faso have been sold into prostitution by their kinsmen, which is heartbreaking.

In a series of tweets, he wrote,

“Two Nigerian girls that came to Burkina Faso to do runs were burnt alive yesterday by their boyfriends. One girl here her mum sold her out to another woman for runs here. She is just 17yrs and has been bleeding since yesterday.

“What will your daughter of 17yrs do to you as a mother that will make you to sold her out for prostitute.



What type of heart do some of our women called mothers get this days. See 17yrs old girl bleeding bcos of how they rape her and use Dido on her.

God, i am in pains ???”

“Some Nigerian men and women are selling our sisters from Nigeria to Burkina Faso into prostitution. One said she balanced her madam 2mil cefas.”

