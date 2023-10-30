type here...
Mcbrown recounts how she was once very poor but now wealthy by God’s grace – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Mcbrown recounts how she was once very poor but now wealthy by God's grace - Video
Multifaecaeted Ghanaian actress, Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has shared a new video of herself glorifying the name of the Lord for taking her out of abject poverty.

In this new viral video, Nana Ama Mcbrown was looking all glam and happy as she exalted the name of the Lord.

According to the star actress, she was dead broke and poor but God has delivered her from the shackles of poverty and now made her a wealthy person who can now extend help to the less privileged.

As recounted by Mcbrown, she fervently prayed and called unto the name of the Lord to help her during her time of need and her prayers have been answered.

According to reports, Nana Ama Mcbrown has packed out of her matrimonial home after her lavish 46th birthday party.


As alleged, Nana Ama Mcbrown and Maxwell Mensah have been separated for a while and they keep making appearances for publicity.

From the look of things, Nana Ama Mcbrown’s marriage is beyond repair. READ MORE HERE

Source:GHpage

