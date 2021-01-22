- Advertisement -

School just resumed and some students have already started doing wonders in the tertiary institutions.

Few days after the resumption, a video from KNUST surfaced where two level 100 freshers decided to chop love while their colleagues where having an orientation.

There is a new video circulating on social media and this time is coming from the University of Cape Coast(UCC) where another level 100 is seen preparing konkonte for his girlfriend.

In the video, the youngman in suit is seen sitting down and happily preparing the local dish while his girlfriend and her friends where happily praising him for the act.

Watch the video below:

Love no catch you before..lol