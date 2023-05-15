type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentUnaware moment an old woman in Funeral Cloth threw herself on Black...
Entertainment

Unaware moment an old woman in Funeral Cloth threw herself on Black Sherif in public

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

There is this new video trending on social media that sees Black Sherif caught unawares while an old woman threw herself into his arms at an event.

In the video, Black Sherif was caught unawares as he was busy on his phone fidgeting when the old woman pulled herself from the far end in a ‘Father Bernard’ style to him.

The woman held Blacko at his shoulder in excitement while she spoke to him singing praises and showing massive admiration for the VGMA2023 Artiste of the Year.

Though Black Sherif was not in any way expecting that, he kept his composure when the old woman got him. He smiled at her.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

The Video has caused a massive reaction as some netizens have asked Black Sherif to be wary of the old woman cos she could represent a bad omen.

The netizens who share this belief say Black Sherif should go for spiritual cleansing after the hug because that could mean a lot for his craft.

The other Users also blamed his security for allowing the old woman to throw herself on Blacko. What if the woman carried a deadly weapon, Blacko would have been hurt.

    Source:GHPAGE

    TODAY

    Monday, May 15, 2023
    Accra
    moderate rain
    75.6 ° F
    75.6 °
    75.6 °
    94 %
    2.9mph
    75 %
    Mon
    81 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News